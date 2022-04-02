"My goal is..." - Jinder Mahal on his post-WWE WrestleMania 38 plans

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has discussed his plans and what he wants to accomplish after WrestleMania 38.

The Morden Day Maharaja is a former world champion and United States Champion. He currently competes on SmackDown alongside his protégé Shanky.

During an interview with AJ Singh of The Wrassingh Show podcast, Jinder Mahal stated that he wants to capture more titles in WWE, including winning the tag titles with Shanky.

“So my goal is to become a Grand Slam Champion. In doing so, I need to beat the Intercontinental Champion, which is Ricochet. I need to beat Ricochet essentially, right now. And then also the tag team championship, which will either be The Usos or Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania. We’ll see but definitely, I want to win the tag team championships. I’ve been working with Shanky, getting his body right, telling him how to diet, helping him in the ring.. So hopefully soon,” said Mahal. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Jinder Mahal shares his thoughts on Triple H's retirement

Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring competition last month. During a 2017 WWE live event in India, he and Jinder Mahal shared the ring.

Mahal commented on The Cerebral Assassin's retirement, stating:

“As far as Triple H, I mean I'm honored to be able to share the ring with him. I believe that was probably one of his last matches that he’s had and I’m just glad that he has his health and he’s in good spirits and what an awesome career, spending so many years, so many top-level matches, so many WrestleMania main events. Just an iconic figure in WWE. Not only what you see in television but backstage, super, super helpful. [Triple H] Launched so many careers, helped so many people, was an honor to share the ring with Triple H,” said Mahal.

Triple H is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. He works inside and outside the ring to help future stars like Mahal get accustomed to the pro wrestling business.

