Jinder Mahal predicts the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Jinder Mahal believes Brock Lesnar will defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE Championship and Universal Championship.

Lesnar and Reigns are set to go head-to-head in the main event on the second night of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday. It will be the third time in the last seven years that the two men have headlined WrestleMania against each other.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Mahal predicted that Lesnar will emerge from the much-anticipated match with both titles:

“I’m rooting for, and also it’s my prediction, is Brock Lesnar. This Brock Lesnar we’re seeing now, how he’s having so much fun. He’s relaxed, he’s not as tense. I believe this is the most dangerous version of Brock Lesnar we have ever seen. We’ve seen him just rip off a car door, jump off the announce table and kick the security guards.” [4:17-4:39]

In the video above, Mahal also gives his take on rumors about Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly returning to in-ring action at WrestleMania 38.

Jinder Mahal’s take on Brock Lesnar’s persona during the Roman Reigns feud

Brock Lesnar became a fun-loving babyface upon his return to WWE in August 2021 after a 16-month absence. The Beast Incarnate previously performed as the bad guy when he feuded with Roman Reigns in 2015 and 2018.

Like many WWE viewers, Jinder Mahal has enjoyed seeing a lighter side to Lesnar’s menacing character in recent months:

“I’m very entertained by Brock Lesnar at this moment and I believe Brock Lesnar will walk out of WrestleMania as double champion,” said Mahal. [4:40-4:49]

Lesnar defeated Reigns when they last met in the main event of WrestleMania 34 in 2018. At WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the Lesnar vs. Reigns match to win the WWE Championship.

