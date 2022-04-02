"It’s a little bit difficult to get on" - Jinder Mahal reacts to not being a part of WWE WrestleMania 38 

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has commented on being left off the WrestleMania 38 card.

The Modern Day Maharaja was a participant in the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which took place on WrestleMania SmackDown. The match was usually held during the Grandest Stage of Them All, but it has become a part of the Blue Brand beginning last year.

During a recent interview with AJ Singh on The Wrassingh Show, Jinder Mahal stated that he would love to be a part of the premium live event, but it's difficult to get on. The former United States Champion added that he'd love to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.

“Yeah, I would love to be on WrestleMania itself but unfortunately, I mean there’s so many, so many big matches. It’s a little bit difficult to get on. Hopefully, next year I get on but this year we have the ‘Andre the Giant’ memorial battle royal. It’s actually very big. It’s big for me, I’ve been wanting to to win the Andre battle royal since the very first one, which I was in! If you look at all the past winners.. I mean there’s some big, big names. Everyone from Baron Corbin to Big Show to Cesaro," said Mahal. (H/T WrestlingsNews.co)

Jinder Mahal on what fans can expect from Veer Mahan on Monday Night RAW

Veer Mahan will finally arrive on RAW this Monday night after months and months of vignettes. The 33-year-old used to be part of a group with Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

The former WWE Champion opened up about what fans can expect from his long-awaited return.

“I would hope we meet as friends [laughs]. So Veer has been coming for months and months but if you look on Veer’s instagram or his twitter, you can see the transformation that he’s made. He has been working out very hard, dieting. The Veer Mahaan that you’ve seen with me on RAW, when we were on RAW about six months ago, Me, Veer and Shanky – is completely different," said Mahal.

Veer has undergone some changes, according to Jinder Mahal:

"I’ve been watching all of his matches, he’s completely changed, completely changed his move set, his aggression, his body! So I’m actually very looking forward to Veer’s debut and he’s going to impress a lot of people and he’s going to be a serious, serious threat on RAW or on SmackDown. I believe he’s going to be on RAW, hopefully but hopefully, Veer remembers all the tips, advice that I gave him and we stay friends,” he added.

Jinder and Shanky were unable to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as the victory went to Madcap Moss. It'll be interesting to see what Veer Mahan does on RAW next week.

