Jinder Mahal responds to claim that he looks depressed after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal has reacted to a fan's claim that he looked depressed following his release from the Stamford-based promotion. For those unaware, Mahal no longer works for the global wrestling juggernaut.

The Modern Day Maharaja was recently let go by WWE and his eight-year run finally came to an end. Mahal's second stint in the Stamford-based promotion was an incredibly successful one as he became the 50th recognized WWE Champion and the first of Indian descent in 2017. He defeated Randy Orton to become the top champion and make history in the process. Besides his WWE Championship reign, Mahal was mostly used as a mid-card act.

On Jinder Mahal's new Instagram post, one fan wrote that he looked depressed. The Modern Day Maharaja noticed the comment and responded to it as can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which wrestling promotion the 37-year-old star joins moving forward.

Jinder Mahal on what was next following his WWE release

Shortly after being released from WWE, Jinder Mahal posted a video on his social media handles. Check out an excerpt from his message in which he talked about his future after his release from the Stamford-based promotion:

“But what’s next? What’s next for the Maharaja? I have been here before. That time, I was a kid. But now, I’m a man. I will only present myself in a way that I want to, I will only do things that I want to, I will only go places that I want do. I still have many goals, many dream matches, many places I wanna go. Where do I make an impact? India, Europe, Japan, Canada, Red Hook section of Brooklyn. Stay tuned. You got about 11 more weeks."

Expand Tweet

Mahal is quite popular among Indian fans and is in insanely good shape. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Modern Day Maharaja now that his lengthy stint as a WWE Superstar has finally come to an end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback