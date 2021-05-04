Jinder Mahal returns to WWE TV; seemingly forms a new faction

Jinder Mahal has not been seen on the main roster since his match against Akira Tozawa back in April 2020. The former WWE Champion suffered a knee injury and had to undergo surgery to fix it.

He was last seen on January 26th at WWE Superstar Spectacle, where he teamed up with The Bollywood Boyz to take on Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher.

Jinder Mahal finally returned to main roster television tonight as he had a match against Jeff Hardy, which was taped for Thursday's episode of Main Event.

The Modern-Day Maharaja came out on top in this match thanks to some unexpected help. It seems as though Jinder Mahal has formed a new faction, which includes his opponents at Superstar Spectacle, Indus Sher and another young Indian superstar in Dilsher Shanky.

This new faction could add a new and interesting dynamic to WWE TV. Jinder Mahal's association with these young Indian superstars could make for some exciting storylines on either RAW or SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how WWE book Jinder and his new faction on television.

What could be next for Jinder Mahal and his new faction?

Jinder Mahal may not be the most popular character among the WWE Universe, but his return will bolster main roster. In addition to his return, Mahal may be joined by both Indus Sher and Dilsher Shanky, the beginnings of a new faction.

WWE has very few factions right now, with the two prominent ones being The Hurt Business and Roman Reigns' unnamed group. It would be interesting to see Jinder Mahal be thrown into a storyline with either of these factions.

Some fans would even like to see Jinder Mahal clash one-on-one with his good friend Drew McIntyre.

There have even been talks of WWE starting an NXT-style show in India. It wouldn't be much of a surprise if they chose to make Jinder Mahal the face of that brand.

The opportunities are endless for Mahal and his new faction. What do you think WWE should do with them? Should they be on RAW or SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.