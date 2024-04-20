Jinder Mahal sends angry message to female WWE star after his release

Jinder Mahal had a message for a female WWE Superstar after he was let go by the Stamford-based promotion. The female star in question is Chelsea Green.

Mahal has been released by the Stamford-based promotion after a lengthy eight-year run with the company. He did quite well for himself during this run and won the WWE Championship on one occasion. A few other superstars were released as well, including Xia Li.

Chelsea Green penned a heartfelt message to Xia Li following her release. The Modern Day Maharaja responded to Green's tweet with a question.

"Am I chopped liver ?" Jinder Mahal shared.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, "Chopped Liver" is a term that is defined by Merriam-Webster as "one that is insignificant or not worth considering." Jinder seems frustrated over not receiving a tweet from Green following his release.

Jinder defeated WWE legend Randy Orton to become the top champion seven years ago. The 37-year-old enjoyed a lengthy reign as a world champion before dropping the belt to AJ Styles mere days before Survivor Series 2017. In addition to Mahal, Veer Mahaan and Sanga of Indus Sher were also let go. Jinder's fans are dumbstruck over his release but are excited to see what is next for him in the coming months.

Poll : Were you taken aback by Jinder Mahal's release? Yes! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback