Jinder Mahal speaks out about his sudden release from WWE (Exclusive)

WWE is known to release stars quite regularly owing to budget cuts and other reasons. Jinder Mahal was one of these releases this year, but apparently, he does not harbor any ill will towards the company.

Jinder (now known as Raj Dhesi) was generally seen as a heel during his run in the Stamford-based promotion. He proved to be quite talented in the ring, winning the United States title and the WWE championship once each. His last match was in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Bronson Reed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jinder Mahal, said the following regarding his release.

"It's business at the end of the day. Business evolves, things change, shakeups happen, management changes, talent changes, but that's what makes a business interesting right? Like that's what makes wrestling interesting. I got released before, I came back, maybe I will come back again. Who knows right? So all good, it's business at the end of the day. Business goes on, at the end of the day I am still a professional wrestler and that's the only thing that matters." [0:56 onwards]

The former WWE superstar also talked about how he reacted to the release

The rather abrupt release did not deter Jinder Mahal in terms of his wrestling career and mentality, judging by his comments.

Adding to his words, Jinder talked about how stars generally react to their releases, but he did not do the same. The Maharaja stated:

"Just taking ownership of everything, all my wins, all my losses you know. I am responsible for a lot of them, and just not having victim mind-set I think is really important. A lot of people always play victim, but they don't realize what they could have done better, or things that they need to change, or something that they need to evolve. They just dwell too much on the past whereas I always look forward to the future." [1:50 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what else the former WWE Champion will accomplish in his pro-wrestling career.

