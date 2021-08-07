Former WWE Champion wants to face Brock Lesnar in first-time-ever match

Jinder Mahal is hopeful that Brock Lesnar will return to WWE and face him in a first-time-ever match one day.

In 2017, Mahal held the WWE Championship and Lesnar held the Universal Championship heading into WWE Survivor Series. The two men were supposed to meet in a Champion vs. Champion match, but AJ Styles replaced Mahal after defeating him for the WWE Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Mahal confirmed he is still interested in facing Lesnar. He also praised the former UFC Heavyweight Champion’s abilities as an athlete and WWE Superstar.

"Yeah, absolutely [still wants to face Brock Lesnar]," Mahal said. "I was very much looking forward to the match with Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, I lost the WWE Championship in the meantime, but I think someday that match with Brock Lesnar still could happen.

"I would love for Brock Lesnar to make his return back to WWE. He’s an awesome WWE Superstar, awesome athlete, and I think the WWE Universe is into that match with me versus Brock Lesnar. It’s a little bit overdue at this point, but I think definitely down the line it will happen at some point."

Watch the video above to hear Jinder Mahal’s thoughts on two of Brock Lesnar’s most famous rivals, Goldberg and Roman Reigns. He also offered advice to superstars who have recently received their releases from WWE.

Why Jinder Mahal did not face Brock Lesnar

AJ Styles replaced Jinder Mahal after defeating him on WWE SmackDown

WWE’s annual Survivor Series pay-per-view has had a RAW vs. SmackDown theme since 2016. In 2017, title holders from the two brands faced off in a series of non-title matches, which meant Jinder Mahal was booked against Brock Lesnar.

On the November 7, 2017 episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles defeated Mahal to win his second WWE Championship. Styles went on to face Lesnar in a losing effort at Survivor Series, while Mahal did not compete at the event.

Brock Lesnar has not appeared in WWE since his latest contract with the company expired in 2020. Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal (w/Veer and Shanky) is currently involved in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW.

WWE fans in India can catch WWE SummerSlam 2021 on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3.

Edited by Arvind Sriram