Jinder Mahal walking with crutches after undergoing another knee surgery

Jinder Mahal had recently returned on RAW after recovering from his knee injury.

It seems the injury has crept up again and will keep Mahal out of action for a while.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently made his return to WWE after being on the sidelines for almost a year. The Modern Day Maharaja was battling a knee injury and it had been reported that it would keep him out of action for 6-12 months.

Mahal made his return soon after WrestleMania 36, on the April 27, 2020 edition of WWE RAW. He immediately made it clear that he meant business with a dominant win over Akira Tozawa.

He then appeared on a bunch of Main Event tapings and also gave an interview backstage on RAW, stating that he is going to redeem himself. Mahal hasn't been seen on WWE TV lately and the reason for his absence has now been revealed via his latest Instagram post.

You can see one of Mahal's legs is bandaged and he can be seen using a 4-legged crutch. Check out the picture below:

Jinder Mahal wrote in the caption that he had to go under the knife again in order to fix some issues with his knee. He further hinted that he will be out for a while and will come back 'stronger than ever'. Mahal didn't provide an update on how when he'll make his return to the squared circle.

Jinder Mahal has had quite an interesting WWE journey so far. Once an enhancement talent, Mahal improved himself upon his WWE release and came back more determined than ever. He went on to defeat Randy Orton at Backlash 2017 to become the 50th WWE Champion.