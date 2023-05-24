Joaquin Wilde talks about the possibility of a popular championship's return to WWE after over a year

WWE's new incarnation of the Latino World Order became a fan-favorite after the stable was created during the WrestleMania 39 weekend. Recently, Joaquin Wilde spoke about the possibility of the Cruiserweight Championship returning to the company after a year of inactivity.

In 2016, Triple H revived the Cruiserweight division and introduced a new title, which went on Monday Night RAW. Later, the entire division was moved to NXT, and a new title was introduced. Unfortunately, the championship was discontinued at the beginning of 2022.

Speaking to Steve Fall, Wilde was asked about the recent incarnation of the Cruiserweight Championship and if we would like to see the title return to WWE television after over a year of inactivity.

"I don't know. I feel like [Santos] Escobar, he put that title on the highest note he possibly can and who's gonna top Escobar with the Cruiserweight title? Nobody. So I don't know if we will see it again," said Wilde. [From 2:00 to 2:20]

In January 2022, Carmelo Hayes won and unified the title with the North American Championship. It will be interesting to see if the company brings back the popular title for another run.

LWO's Santos Escobar is one of the longest-reigning WWE Cruiserweight Champion

In 2020, Santos Escobar won the tournament and became the new Cruiserweight Champion in NXT. After winning the title, he created Legado Del Fantasma alongside Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

The trio dominated the division for months until JD McDonagh, who never lost the title, returned to NXT. In the end, Escobar became the Undisputed WWE Cruiserweight Champion by beating McDonagh.

Santos Escobar went on to become one of the longest-reigning WWE Cruiserweight Champions of the Modern Era for 321 days before losing the title to Kushida in an open challenge in April 2021.

Last year, the stable made its main roster debut and joined SmackDown. Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio created the Latino World Order with the help of Legado Del Fantasma.

What are your thoughts on LWO's current run? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes