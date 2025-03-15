  • home icon
"Job’s just started" - The Street Profits send a bold statement after winning the WWE Tag Team Championships; put the roster on notice

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 15, 2025 08:07 GMT
The Street Profits are the new WWE Tag Team Champions (Image Credits: WWE.com)
The Street Profits have put the WWE roster on notice after winning the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are two-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

They previously held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in 2021. Last year, the titles were reintroduced as the WWE Tag Team Championship, with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller becoming the inaugural champions at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on a SmackDown Exclusive, Ford sent a bold message claiming that The Street Profits are only getting started.

"All week, we’ve been talking about job’s not finished, job’s not finished. But guess what? Job’s just started. We’re the new WWE Tag Team Champions," said Ford. (H/T Fightful)
Dawkins then warned the entire roster that the newly crowned champions would put everyone "in the dirt."

"We ain’t losing these no time soon. So like we say, any team that want to get in our way, try to get a shot at these titles, we putting y’all in the dirt, ten toes down. Street Profits, bar none, fade all, we want the smoke," said Dawkins.
The Street Profits are expected to face Pretty Deadly, who recently became the #1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship. It remains to be seen if former champions DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns are also involved in the title picture leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
