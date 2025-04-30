Joe Hendry calls out former champion after making unexpected WWE appearance; gets attacked by heel group

Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of WWE NXT. He called out Trick Williams in the ring, but the segment ended with him getting assaulted by a heel faction.

The TNA World Champion spoke about his WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton and his successful title defense at TNA Rebellion. He was attacked by Trick Williams during that show. Hendry said he expected retaliation after he embarrassed the former NXT Champion in Las Vegas, but the latter crossed the line.

Joe Hendry said Trick used to be a leader, but he can't stand the fact that people were talking about him (Hendry) and saying they believed. The TNA star said Trick was not just entitled but also arrogant. He mentioned that Williams blamed everyone for the fact that he couldn't win the NXT Championship and that Oba Femi wouldn't give him a title shot, so he thought he would just walk over and attack the TNA World Champion.

Joe Hendry said he wasn't going to fall for the distraction and called out Trick Williams. However, DarkState came out and attacked him. They left the champion lying in the ring, and Trick was nowhere to be seen.

