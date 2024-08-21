Joe Hendry confronts WWE Superstar ahead of major match; calls his recent actions "disgusting"

Joe Hendry just confronted a WWE Superstar ahead of a major match. He even called his recent actions "disgusting."

Wes Lee has come a long way since the start of his NXT career. He was initially seen as a tag team wrestler but established himself as a singles star after Zachary Wentz was released from WWE under controversial circumstances.

Since then, Wes Lee has won the NXT North American Championship and has become one of the greatest champions in the brand's history. However, in recent weeks, Lee has been unable to reclaim the North American Title. At this moment, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz re-entered his life. However, Wes betrayed them a couple of weeks ago. Last week, he mentioned that he plans on winning the NXT Championship.

Tonight on NXT, Wes Lee will compete in a Triple Threat Match against Pete Dunne and Joe Hendry in a number-one contender's match for the NXT Championship. Before this match, Wes was interviewed and fired shots at his opponents. In another interview, Joe Hendry interrupted him on screen and called his betrayal of Miguel and Wentz "disgusting."

Wes told him the pinnacle of Hendry's career wouldn't get close to the bottom of his career and walked away. Hendry then mentioned that he would make a believer out of himself tonight by becoming the number-one contender for the NXT Championship.

It remains to be seen who will be next in line to challenge Ethan Page for the NXT Championship.

