Joe Hendry makes another surprise appearance in WWE; huge match teased against current champion

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 23, 2025 03:28 GMT
Joe Hendry is the TNA World Champion (Image via WWE.com)
Joe Hendry made another surprise appearance on the latest episode of WWE NXT following his WrestleMania match against Randy Orton. A future match was teased on the black and silver brand.

Oba Femi came out and stated that at Stand and Deliver, he did exactly what he said he was going to do. He set ablaze Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans' aspirations and burned it to ashes. The NXT Champion gave Evans some praise though. He said he called Je'Von a child and immature, but he felt The Young OG was better off than he thought.

Femi gave the younger a shoutout, but he had different things to say about Trick Williams. Oba Femi mentioned that he couldn't stand the latter and that as great as Trick was, The Ruler was better in every way possible. Williams came out and argued that Oba pinned Je'Von Evans at Stand and Deliver, and he said he wanted his title back. Trick challenged the champion to a one-on-one match.

Suddenly, Joe Hendry's theme song played and out he came. The TNA World Champion told Trick Williams that he changed, and called him a whiny b***h. Trick Williams told Hendry that he was an outsider and that he should go back to TNA.

Oba Femi and Joe Hendry sent Trick out of the ring and the two stars then got into a staredown, teasing a future match between them.

Israel Lutete

Edited by Israel Lutete
