Joe Hendry makes NXT in-ring return; defeats former WWE champion

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 02, 2025 01:23 GMT
Joe Hendry is back on NXT (Image via WWE.com)
Joe Hendry is back on NXT (Image via WWE.com)

Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made his WWE in-ring return on the latest episode of NXT. He competed in a singles match against Wes Lee.

This week's show did not air live, as it was taped last week. Hendry's last match on NXT took place back at Battleground in May, where he lost the TNA Title to Trick Williams. In the opening match of the black and silver brand this week, Joe took down Wes Lee with a shoulder tackle but got hit with a dropkick while he was on the floor.

The TNA star turned the Kardiak Kid inside out with a big clothesline on the outside. Tyriek grabbed Joe Hendry's leg to cause a distraction, and the latter went after him but got wiped out with a suicide dive. Wes Lee nailed Hendry with a dive in the ring for a two-count.

The former NXT North American Champion tried to perform a satellite DDT but got hit with a suplex. Joe hit a fallaway slam and was setting up the Standing Ovation, but Wes Lee avoided it. Joe Hendry planted his opponent on the mat with a big slam and went for the cover, but Tyson Dupont placed Lee's leg on the rope.

Mike Santana came out and attacked Tyson and Tyriek, and Hendry nailed Wes Lee with his finisher to win the match.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
