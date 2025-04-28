Joe Hendry's WrestleMania debut was perfectly planned by WWE, claims wrestling star (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently shared his thoughts on Joe Hendry facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania. Hendry showed up as the surprise opponent for the Viper at the Show of Shows.
The TNA Heavyweight Champion put on a great showing at the grand event and got a great reception from the WWE Universe. Although he came up short against The Apex Predator, Joe got a rub from one of the biggest stars in the business.
This week on the Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained that the match served its purpose of getting Hendry over as a good addition to the show. He noted that despite the loss, the TNA champ got attention from the fans while putting over a legend like Randy Orton.
"It was a short match, but that match was exactly what it should've been. You can only sell so many things at once. The entrance, the appearance, the crowd interaction, the bit he does with the big turn into the finish. That's exactly match what that match should've been. It highlights him, it got him over. You can get over in a loss, just as much you can get over in a win, sometimes even more. It was cool to see, it was fun and it gave the show a different flow. You're not gonna have a 15-minute wrestling match out there. You're gonna establish a character, get the bit over and put the guy over who's gonna be challenging your next champion." [From 1:55 onwards]
After his brilliant outing at WrestleMania against Randy Orton, Joe Hendry showed up at NXT to confront Oba Femi and Trick Williams. It will be interesting to see how WWE uses him in the coming months.
