Joe Hendry in tears after losing TNA World Championship to WWE star

TNA star Joe Hendry was left devastated after losing the TNA World Championship against a popular WWE Superstar at Battleground 2025. It is none other than NXT's Trick Williams.

Ad

Tonight on Battleground, Trick Williams and Joe Hendry made history by competing for the TNA World Championship on a WWE show. The event saw several title defenses, including Oba Femi retaining the NXT Championship against Myles Borne, but the company showcased Hendry vs. Williams as the main event of the show.

Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the closing stages of the match, Trick Williams brought the title inside the ring to hit his opponent, but the referee stopped him in his tracks.

Ad

Trending

Williams then hit Hendry face-first on the title, and the official did not say anything as the title was lying on the ground. The former NXT Champion won the match after hitting a Trick Shot and made history by becoming the first ever active WWE star to win the TNA World Championship. Following the bout, Joe Hendry was seemingly left in tears.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Trick Williams going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More