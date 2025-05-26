Joe Hendry in tears after losing TNA World Championship to WWE star

TNA star Joe Hendry was left devastated after losing the TNA World Championship against a popular WWE Superstar at Battleground 2025. It is none other than NXT's Trick Williams.
Tonight on Battleground, Trick Williams and Joe Hendry made history by competing for the TNA World Championship on a WWE show. The event saw several title defenses, including Oba Femi retaining the NXT Championship against Myles Borne, but the company showcased Hendry vs. Williams as the main event of the show.
Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the closing stages of the match, Trick Williams brought the title inside the ring to hit his opponent, but the referee stopped him in his tracks.
Williams then hit Hendry face-first on the title, and the official did not say anything as the title was lying on the ground. The former NXT Champion won the match after hitting a Trick Shot and made history by becoming the first ever active WWE star to win the TNA World Championship. Following the bout, Joe Hendry was seemingly left in tears.
Check out the video below:
It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Trick Williams going forward.