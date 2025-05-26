Joe Hendry in tears after losing TNA World Championship to WWE star

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 26, 2025 03:05 GMT
Joe Hendry is a former TNA World Champion [Image credit: WWE
Joe Hendry is a former TNA World Champion [Image credit: WWE's X/Twitter handle]

TNA star Joe Hendry was left devastated after losing the TNA World Championship against a popular WWE Superstar at Battleground 2025. It is none other than NXT's Trick Williams.

Ad

Tonight on Battleground, Trick Williams and Joe Hendry made history by competing for the TNA World Championship on a WWE show. The event saw several title defenses, including Oba Femi retaining the NXT Championship against Myles Borne, but the company showcased Hendry vs. Williams as the main event of the show.

Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the closing stages of the match, Trick Williams brought the title inside the ring to hit his opponent, but the referee stopped him in his tracks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Williams then hit Hendry face-first on the title, and the official did not say anything as the title was lying on the ground. The former NXT Champion won the match after hitting a Trick Shot and made history by becoming the first ever active WWE star to win the TNA World Championship. Following the bout, Joe Hendry was seemingly left in tears.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Trick Williams going forward.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications