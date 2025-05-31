Joe Tessitore gets furious on SmackDown after major star's WWE debut ends controversially

Joe Tessitore was visibly furious on SmackDown after the debut of a major superstar ended with controversy. The voice of SmackDown was seething as a result of it.
This week on SmackDown, the Los Garza duo of Angel and Berto took on Rey Fenix and the debuting 21-year-old star Je'Von Evans. At ringside was Santos Escobar, but also the recently-crowned NXT North American Champion, "All Ego" Ethan Page.
Ethan Page would interfere, and it directly led to the finish where Je'Von Evans was pinned and Rey Fenix's team lost. Joe Tessitore was furious after the match, praising Je'Von Evans' performance and slamming everyone else involved, including Ethan Page.
Tessitore was calling what was an incredible match in Knoxville, Tennessee, where the crowd was hot. However, Ethan Page's interference led to Evans' big moment under the spotlight being ruined.
It should be noted that this was Evans' WWE main roster debut. He made his debut on NXT a long time ago and has even crossed paths with Ethan Page in the ring. Their rivalry in NXT was a brutal one, and the fact that Evans crossed paths with him on SmackDown made it inevitable that Ethan Page would interrupt.
Expect Page and Evans to resume their rivalry on NXT.