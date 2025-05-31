Joe Tessitore gets furious on SmackDown after major star's WWE debut ends controversially

Joe Tessitore was visibly furious on SmackDown after the debut of a major superstar ended with controversy. The voice of SmackDown was seething as a result of it.

Ad

This week on SmackDown, the Los Garza duo of Angel and Berto took on Rey Fenix and the debuting 21-year-old star Je'Von Evans. At ringside was Santos Escobar, but also the recently-crowned NXT North American Champion, "All Ego" Ethan Page.

Ethan Page would interfere, and it directly led to the finish where Je'Von Evans was pinned and Rey Fenix's team lost. Joe Tessitore was furious after the match, praising Je'Von Evans' performance and slamming everyone else involved, including Ethan Page.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Tessitore was calling what was an incredible match in Knoxville, Tennessee, where the crowd was hot. However, Ethan Page's interference led to Evans' big moment under the spotlight being ruined.

It should be noted that this was Evans' WWE main roster debut. He made his debut on NXT a long time ago and has even crossed paths with Ethan Page in the ring. Their rivalry in NXT was a brutal one, and the fact that Evans crossed paths with him on SmackDown made it inevitable that Ethan Page would interrupt.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Expect Page and Evans to resume their rivalry on NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More