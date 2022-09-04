"We need to buy a ticket to see him" - ECW veteran lavishes praise at The Undertaker (Exclusive) 

Former ECW legend Joel Gertner recently heaped major praise on The Undertaker, particularly pointing to his longevity in the wrestling business.

It's no secret that The Deadman is one of the most celebrated performers in the history of WWE, with his career spanning multiple decades. Unlike many from his generation, who were prone to injuries and had to hang up their boots only a few years into their careers, The Undertaker was an exception in this case.

It was only in 2020, after a staggering 30-year run in the business, that the WWE Hall of Famer finally called it quits on his career. Speaking to legendary journalist Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, wrestling veteran Joel Gertner also praised the 57-year-old performer for his sustained run at the top in WWE.

He pointed out that despite fans lining up to see the former WWE Champion at every WrestleMania, assuming it would be his last one, he surprised them by performing even at the subsequent editions.

"The Undertaker saved that year's Survivor Series when he debuted, right, because that was also the one with the egg and The Gobbledy Gooker. Back and forth with Kane, tag team partners with Kane. Everybody always thought at every WrestleMania that's he getting older and that this was the last one; how can he be back next year, we need to buy a ticket to see him for one last time. For like five years, his last one was never like his last one. You're talking about a legend. He's just an icon." [0:54 - 1:45]

Check out the full video below:

Joel Gertner thinks The Undertaker is one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars.

Furthermore, the ECW veteran explained how the WWE legend was immensely popular among those who weren't wrestling fans. Joel Gertner believes that The Deadman was much more than a wrestler; he was a "pop culture" icon.

"Go and take a subway; people who have never seen wrestling don't categorize themselves as wrestling fans, everyone knows of The Undertaker. You hear his name, his lyrics, it's just iconic, a pop culture legend." [1:46 - 2:02]

Undertaker @undertaker

Hell of a time. ⚱️ 🥃 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

TONIGHT Thank you to the New Theatre and everyone who attended both One Deadman shows in Cardiff, Wales.Hell of a time. ⚱️ 🥃 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #WWECastle TONIGHT Thank you to the New Theatre and everyone who attended both One Deadman shows in Cardiff, Wales. Hell of a time. ⚱️ 🥃 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#WWECastle TONIGHT https://t.co/Tn2TFrscvX

Though he's no longer an active performer, there's no arguing that with the impact The Undertaker has had on the business, he will continue to be a source of inspiration for the coming generations.

