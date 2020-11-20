Liv Morgan is on cloud nine, as a WWE special chronicling her journey as a Superstar is all set to air on the WWE Network on November 29. The special, titled "Liv Forever", will give a close look at Liv Morgan's life behind the scenes.

Wishes began pouring in immediately on social media after the news broke out, and AEW star Joey Janela was among the ones who are excited to watch the special. Janela reacted to Liv Morgan's tweet promoting the special and sent a congratulatory message to her. Janela also added that he can't wait to watch it. Check out the tweet below:

Congratulations on the documentary, can’t wait to watch! — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 20, 2020

Liv Morgan has been with WWE for the past six years

Liv Morgan made her WWE debut way back in 2014 and spent around three years honing her craft in NXT. In late 2017, Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan made their debuts on WWE SmackDown and established themselves on the Blue brand as heels.

Liv Morgan was inserted into the controversial love triangle storyline featuring Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley, in late 2019. The angle didn't do her much favors and was soon dropped. Morgan has yet to win a title in WWE but has managed to secure a spot for herself on the roster. Here's hoping the company finds something worthwhile for Morgan soon and gives her better opportunities to showcase her skills in front of the WWE Universe. Her fans would want nothing but to see her hold a title belt somewhere down the line.