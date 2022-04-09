"Go somewhere else and not draw money" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion takes a shot at Cody Rhodes; compares him to Roman Reigns

Former WWE star Joey Mercury recently took a dig at Cody Rhodes, saying that Roman Reigns stayed at the top of WWE while the former was changing jobs.

The American Nightmare made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes was the mystery opponent for Seth "Freakin" Rollins. He won the match after planting Rollins with the Cross Rhodes.

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Joey Mercury mentioned that Roman was the smartest wrestler around because he stayed in WWE and reached the top of the mountain. He criticized Cody Rhodes for changing companies and not being a big draw for any of the promotions he went to.

"I think Roman Reigns is the smartest because he decided to choose to stay. He decided to go to the very top spot and then just stay. Like the whole time Cody was leaving places, Roman just stayed. He got to the place first. So maybe Roman is the smartest. Brock Lesnar is smart. Roman Reigns is smart. Cody Rhodes leaves a lot of places. I don't know if it's smart because 'I'm so damn over and I'm drawing so much money that these people refuse to make me happy and give me what I'm worth. So I'm going to leave, go somewhere else and not draw money. Then I'll go somewhere else.' Yeah probably smart." [from 5:08 onwards]

Roman Reigns demolished Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown this week

This week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief declared that he had achieved all there was to achieve in the WWE. He ordered the Usos to go to RAW and unify the Tag Team Championships.

When Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted the promo, Reigns introduced him to the Island of Relevancy with a hug. This was immediately followed by a double Superkick by the Usos, leaving the King of Strong Style lying in the ring.

