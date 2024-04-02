Joey Swoll threatens to "end" Austin Theory’s career; 34-year-old WWE star reacts

Joey Swoll recently got into a heated argument with WWE Superstar Austin Theory on social media. Their interaction brought out another superstar to support his friend. That would be Grayson Waller.

Swoll is a bodybuilder and fitness model who calls himself the "CEO of gym positivity" and "the anti-influencer influencer". He recently took to social media to call out two WWE Superstars for their gym antics ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Many people have faced Joey Swoll’s wrath online as he is known to express his views about other people’s behavior at the gym. He came across A-Town Down Under’s gym video in which Austin Theory confronted an individual after he was distracted while working out.

Swoll verbally attacked Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in response to the video. Here is what he said:

"Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, you think just because you're a couple of WWE Superstars that you get to treat people this way,” Joey Swoll said. "Just because you're filming, everybody else has to stop what they're doing just for you?"

Austin Theory quickly responded by stating that he did not own the gym and did not care who Joey Swoll was. This prompted the bodybuilder to call Theory a little man and threaten to end the 26-year-old star's WWE career.

"Listen here little man you don't want this smoke. Not from me and not from my Swoll army. If you ask me you should be a little more concerned about training those little legs than talking smack,” Joey Swoll continued. "But if you want to keep running your mouth, I'm happy to end your career - not just on social media but in your ring. WWE, make it happen."

Grayson Waller then jumped into the online feud and supported his friend. He called out Joey Swoll for targeting him and Austin Theory and told him to mind his own business.

You can check out Waller's tweet below:

It remains to be seen if Swoll responds to The Moment Maker's message soon.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have a match at WWE WrestleMania XL

While Joey Swoll may be famous in the bodybuilding business, he is no match for Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, who will be heading to WrestleMania XL for a chance to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against A-Town Down Under, DIY, Awesome Truth, The New Day, and the New Catch Republic in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. The contest could allow Waller and Theory to win their first title together.

A-Town Down Under has been a great heel team on the SmackDown roster. The two men could work together for some time before potentially developing a rivalry against each other.

