John Cena Elimination Chamber mistake to be repeated with Roman Reigns, legend explains potential WrestleMania 41 ramifications

Roman Reigns made his triumphant return to WWE a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden, where he attacked both Seth Rollins and CM Punk. He is now set to face both men in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, WWE legend Kevin Nash has shared his thoughts on why he doesn't like the match type.

Ad

During the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, it was seen that when the final three participants were left, two men fought each other while the third one lay outside the ring. This happened when John Cena and CM Punk were going at it, and Seth was laid outside, and even when Rollins and Cena were trading blows, The Second City Saint was laid out.

In the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, Big Daddy Cool feared that the same thing might happen when Roman Reigns walks into The Show of Shows for the Triple Threat Match.

Ad

Trending

"It just looks better on a marquee, you know, it looks better on a marquee if it's a three way. Just from a worker standpoint and from match quality, it's very difficult not to have what we had at the Elimination Chamber," he said. [0:56-1:17]

Check out the video below:

Ad

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 match contract signing segment will take place on this week's SmackDown

On last week's SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk were all under the same roof. During the segment, The Best in The World thanked Paul Heyman for delivering Roman to him "on a silver platter" before launching an attack on the OTC from behind. Things immediately got heated, and the segment ended in a brawl.

Ad

On this week's SmackDown, the three megastars are set to sign the contract for their WrestleMania 41 match.

Fans are eager to see who emerges victorious when these three men battle inside the squared circle at The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback