John Cena Sr. expects former Money in the Bank winner to leave WWE soon

John Cena Sr. believes Otis could join his former Heavy Machinery tag team partner Tucker in leaving WWE.

Otis and Tucker worked as tag team partners in WWE from 2016 to 2020. Tucker recently received his release from WWE, six months after his partnership with Otis ended.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father suggested that Otis could be the next WWE Superstar to leave the company. John Cena Sr. said:

“Bye [pretends to wave goodbye],” he said. “Hang on, he’s not long for the [company]. I think so, I think so [we could be discussing Otis’ departure soon].”

Heavy Machinery’s alliance ended in October 2020 when Tucker turned against Otis by attacking him with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Tucker moved to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft, while Otis formed a new team with Chad Gable on SmackDown.

John Cena Sr. on Tucker, Otis and WWE's comedy

Otis was involved in a romance storyline with Mandy Rose in 2019 and 2020

Otis and Tucker were viewed as comedy characters for the majority of their time together as tag team partners. John Cena Sr. made it clear that he is not a fan of comedy segments on pro wrestling shows. John Cena Sr. explained:

“Comedy in wrestling doesn’t work,” he added. “Look at the… Please, get it the hell out of there. If you wanna have a little giggle in between, enjoy yourself, but don’t humiliate, degregate, and put down any of the professional women or men with this stupid, comedic BS. I dislike it. Period. I know I’m gonna get some emails and stuff, but that’s just the way I feel. It has no place out there.”

Despite his criticisms of Heavy Machinery, John Cena Sr. admitted Otis and Tucker at least deserved a match against each other following their break-up. Tucker had already moved brands when he turned against Otis at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, meaning they never had a singles match.

