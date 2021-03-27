John Cena Sr. explains why Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair should not headline WrestleMania 37

John Cena Sr. does not think the first night of WrestleMania 37 should be headlined by Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.

The Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan is set to main-event the second night of WrestleMania 37. Meanwhile, two matches – Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre and Banks vs. Belair – are still in contention to headline the first night.

John Cena’s father discussed Banks’ SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Belair in an interview with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade. He said fans inside Raymond James Stadium are likely to experience bigger moments earlier in the show if Banks vs. Belair goes on last.

“Do I believe that that match should close WrestleMania? My answer is no. The reason is the crowd. If you psych that crowd to an all-time high, your closing match has to be higher than the highest high you’ve already created with a surprise ending that has to involve characters that are already being followed, if you understand what I’m saying?”

John Cena Sr. clarified that Banks and Belair are both “outstanding athletes” who are capable of headlining future pay-per-views after WrestleMania 37.

Will Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair headline WrestleMania?

Bianca Belair chose to face Sasha Banks after winning the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

WWE has been known to alter match cards in the past based on feedback from fans on social media. One example of this came at WrestleMania 33 when a women’s Six-Pack Challenge match was moved from the kickoff show to the main card.

Thousands of WWE fans have been using the hashtag #MainEventBanksvsBelair over the last week. It is currently unclear whether Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's fans will get their way.

Advertisement

I don’t need to prove what I already am. THE BEST! pic.twitter.com/eZ4PEc18F3 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) March 27, 2021

Banks previously headlined a WWE pay-per-view in October 2016 at WWE Hell in a Cell against Charlotte Flair. She also main-evented NXT TakeOver: Respect against Bayley in October 2015. By contrast, Belair has not yet been featured in a pay-per-view main event.

Please credit Boston Wrestling MWF and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.