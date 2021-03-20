John Cena's father shocked by Paul Wight joining AEW

WWE legend and former world champion Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, signed with AEW earlier this year. Wight signed a lucrative multi-year deal with AEW after his WWE contract expired.

Paul Wight will do commentary on AEW Dark and will also compete in the ring in the future.

John Cena Sr. gave his take on this entire scenario in this week's edition of Wrestling Insiders. Cena Sr. said this was a big move by AEW, and while he was delighted for Paul Wight, he was also shocked to see him leave WWE after more than two decades:

"When I saw that press release, when you sent it to me, I said you have got to be kidding me. The last time I knew, Paul Wight had stated that he was going to be with WWE for a long time, and he looked forward to working with those coming up the ranks and wanted to help them, show them and guide them and get involved, not only on the wrestling side but a mentor side. Tell you what, I'm in shock. 22 years plus and this guy is jumping ship. I'd like to know what Vince McMahon thinks of this one."

Paul Wight in AEW so far

Since signing with AEW, Paul Wight has spoken about his excitement regarding this new chapter in his career. He made his commentary debut on the first episode of AEW Dark Elevation earlier this week.

The greatest picture I’ll ever post 🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/2no3NBo0Ff — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) March 3, 2021

Paul Wight also promised a big surprise ahead of AEW Revolution, calling it a "Hall of Fame level signing" coming to the promotion. The new signing turned out to be former WWE Champion Christian Cage, who had returned to the WWE ring at the 2021 Royal Rumble in January.

