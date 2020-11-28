The Undertaker's final farewell took place at WWE Survivor Series, with the Deadman hanging up his boots for the last time. The farewell saw the presence of a number of WWE legends and close friends of Undertaker. These included members of The Undertaker's backstage group BSK, Kane, Ric Flair, Triple H, Mick Foley and a number of others.

The Undertaker's retirement came almost 30 years to the day from his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990. In a recent interview, John Cena Sr opened up about his thoughts on the Deadman and his retirement.

John Cena Sr opens up about The Undertaker's retirement from the ring

John Cena Sr was recently a guest on Boston MWF's Wrestling Insiders. During the interview, John Cena Sr was asked about The Undertaker and his thought's on the Deadman's retirement from the ring.

John Cena Sr put The Undertaker over as a gentleman and a great human being before saying that he believed that The Deadman would never truly be done with the pro wrestling business. Cena Sr said that he hoped the talk of The Undertaker wanting to work with talent in the WWE Performance Center and NXT were true because he would be a tremendous help to the next generations of Superstars:

I really and truly believe that this gentleman, and I mean gentleman, a tremendous tremendous human being, great knowledge of this business, will never be done with this business. He has so much to contribute and so much to give. I certainly hope that the rumors I hear are true that he's talking with Paul Levesque [Triple H] and he's going to be down in NXT. He could do wonders with these young people coming in.

We don't yet know what The Undertaker's immediate plans are following his retirement as an in-ring competitor. As John Cena Sr mentioed, there has been talk that The Undertaker has spoken to Triple H for a role in the WWE Performance Center (now known as the Capitol Wrestling Center). You can check out that story HERE.

