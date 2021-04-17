John Cena Sr. hopes new WWE debutant is not "another Braun Strowman"

John Cena Sr. is fearful that Omos could become another version of Braun Strowman if WWE does not book him correctly.

Omos joined forces with AJ Styles to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 37. At seven-foot-three, the Nigerian is one of the tallest superstars in WWE history.

John Cena’s father has been highly critical of the way WWE has transformed Strowman from a monstrous giant to an occasional comedy character. Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, he warned WWE against making the same mistake with Omos:

“Let’s hope they don’t do what they did with all these people that they tried to get over. I was impressed also with the way they pushed him to get him in there for that final shot. Let’s not pull another Braun Strowman. Let’s not build him up, get all the fans excited, and then turn around and say, ‘Okay, what the hell are we doing from here?’ Let’s hope, because I was impressed, I really was.”

AJ Styles and Omos’ RAW Tag Team Championship victory took place on the first night of WrestleMania 37. On the same show, Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage match.

John Cena Sr’s past comments about Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman (left) debuted in WWE as a Wyatt Family member

John Cena Sr. discussed various WWE topics in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone in March 2021.

On the subject of Braun Strowman, he said WWE’s writers “squashed” the former Universal Champion by changing his character too much in recent years:

“I'll give you a good example. I thought Braun Strowman was the biggest thing to come down the pipe. They built him into the biggest, toughest, meanest giant in the world and they squashed him. He's gone. Why? 'Cause the writers didn't know what to do with him.”

The post-WrestleMania 37 episode of WWE RAW saw Braun Strowman face Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match. McIntyre won the match, meaning he will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

