John Cena Sr. reacts to Keith Lee being sent for additional WWE training

Keith Lee and several other Superstars from the WWE main roster including Otis, Mace, and Omos were recently sent down to the WWE Performance Center for extra training.

Dave Meltzer reported that the decision to send the Superstars to the Performance Center for additional training was not seen as a demotion. Instead, it was seen as a chance for the Superstars in question to hone their skills.

The report also stated that Vince McMahon saw Keith Lee as someone who was definitely talented but believed that he needed time to hone his skills.

John Cena Sr was recently a guest on Boston Wrestling MWF's Wrestling Insiders. During the interview, he was asked about Keith Lee being sent to the WWE Performance for additional training by Vince McMahon.

Asked if he agreed with the decision, John Cena Sr. said that he did. He said that he believed it was never too late to learn. He also added that he thought Vince McMahon and the others in charge in WWE know what they are doing and felt it was a good move for Keith Lee to get some extra training:

"Absolutely. Absolutely. You know what? I'm a believer that you can never learn too much and besides, not only by sending me back down there, tone my own skills and perhaps learn something. Perhaps I can pass something on. I think Vince is a genius, I've said it before, I'll say it again. I take nothing away from him, from Paul Leveque, Stephanie, Shane, nothing away from those guys. Prichard, Hayes - geniuses. So I think the move is a good move. Anybody who takes it the wrong way, you've got to look at it the right way."

Keith Lee in WWE this year

Keith Lee became the first Superstar to simultaneously hold the NXT Championship and the NXT North American Championship earlier this year. He was called up to the main roster following SummerSlam and got a big win at the Payback PPV, beating Randy Orton.

However, there have been questions regarding how Lee has been portrayed on the main roster. He has definitely lost some steam in recent weeks, highlighted by his loss against The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match on RAW recently.

