The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania is a thing of legend in pro wrestling. The Deadman went unbeaten at the Show of Shows for 21 straigh matches. However, at WrestleMania XXX, to the shock of the WWE Universe, he was finally beaten by Brock Lesnar to take his WM record to 21-1. With The Deadman retiring at Survivor Series last week, his final WM record stands at 23-2.

John Cena Sr on why ending The Undertaker's streak was a massive mistake

John Cena Sr was a guest on Boston Wrestling MWF's Wrestling Insiders recently. While discussing The Undertaker's retirement, John Cena Sr spoke about what he felt was WWE's biggest mistake with the Deadman. According to him, WWE should not have booked 'the streak' to end at WrestleMania XXX against Brock Lesnar.

John Cena Sr said that if WWE wanted The Undertaker to lose and put Brock Lesnar over, they would have been better off doing it on any other show. Cena Sr felt that the streak ending damaged the mystique of The Undertaker and everything the character represented:

When Lesnar took it, that was the end of The Undertaker. You know, say what you want Mark, say what you want Vince, Brock, Paul Heyman, say what you want but my buddy Paul [Bearer] always used to say... Paul Bearer would say 'the streak never should end. They ended it. That was the worst they could have ever done. Whoever wrote it, I guess it was written, I guess it was going to be done regardless of the injury The Undertaker sustained. That did more damage, in my opinion, to the character and to the whole persona that The Undertaker represented. You want to beat him? Beat him somewhere else. Not on the big stage.

The Undertaker recently retired at WWE Survivor Series 2020. We saw a number of WWE legends in attendance for the Deadman's final farewell. There has been talk of Undertaker working with the next generation of talent coming through the WWE Performance Center in the future.

