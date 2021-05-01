John Cena Sr. thinks WWE missed chance to create new Kane and Undertaker

John Cena Sr. has questioned why WWE did not turn Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt into modern-day versions of Kane and The Undertaker.

In 1997, Glenn Jacobs’ Kane character debuted in WWE as The Undertaker’s storyline brother. The two men went on to compete with and against each other in WWE matches for the next two decades.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father criticized WWE’s decision to release Dallas. He believes the former NXT Champion should have been involved in a storyline with his real-life brother, Bray Wyatt. John Cena Sr. said:

"There’s an example where you could have created, like Kane and The Undertaker, why wouldn’t you take Bo, put him back in the swamp [Bray Wyatt’s Wyatt Family swamp], bring out the part that nobody knew about?" John Cena Sr. said. "You know what, I don’t know, maybe I’ve got a different view on how to use people, but when you’ve got talent like that, and that was one name when you gave me the list, I said, ‘Wow, why? This kid’s got it, he’s got it.’ For some reason, he don’t got it because they don’t want him."

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel feuded with Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy on WWE RAW in 2018. However, Dallas and Wyatt never had a one-on-one match during their eight years together on WWE’s main roster.

John Cena Sr. cannot understand why WWE released Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas joined WWE in 2008

Bo Dallas’ last televised match took place in October 2019 at WWE Crown Jewel. He teamed up with Curtis Axel in a losing effort against The New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston.

John Cena Sr. agreed with WWE’s decision to release Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, but he cannot understand why Dallas has been let go. John Cena Sr. explained:

"When you’re not used, you get that little bit of rub saying, ‘Why am I sitting here? You’re paying me to sit home. I wanna be involved,'" he added. "And I think there were a lot of ways to involve this young man. I don’t understand some of these cuts, I really don’t. Some of these you and I concur and agree upon. This is one, I’m with you. Question mark… why? Because I think you’ve gotta reuse them, repackage them."

Bo Dallas won the NXT Championship, RAW Tag Team Championship (w/Curtis Axel) and the 24/7 Championship during his 12 years in WWE.

