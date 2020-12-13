John Cena Sr. thinks Dominik Mysterio should be taken off WWE TV

John Cena Sr. spoke to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade about several Superstars and storylines in modern-day WWE. One of his most interesting comments came when he discussed Dominik Mysterio’s breakout year as a WWE Superstar.

Dominik Mysterio faced Seth Rollins at SummerSlam after Rollins extracted Rey Mysterio’s eye during their Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules. John Cena Sr. criticized the execution of the unique match, while he questioned whether WWE booked the storyline just to get Dominik Mysterio on television.

“When you get to the point where you gotta pull somebody’s eye out of their socket… First of all, there would have been so much blood all over that frigging mat. Secondly, if you’re gonna use a ping-pong ball, at least use a glass eye so it looks somewhere near reasonable.

“Patch the guy’s eye up. Make it look real. Awful… Stupidity, stupidity. So now, now Rollins, remember this, Rey Mysterio’s chasing you. Why? Because he’s got an eye out for you. Baloney. Please… They wasted it, they wasted it. And all it is is so Dominik can get over.”

Dan Mirade gave his opinion that Dominik Mysterio is a niche character who will achieve success at first, much like Eugene and Zach Gowen. However, to avoid being overexposed, he believes Rey Mysterio’s son needs to train more at the Performance Center and take time off television.

John Cena Sr. did not offer a detailed response to that comment, but he made it clear that he agreed with Mirade’s assessment.

“I agree with you. I’m sorry, I agree with you.”

Dominik Mysterio’s WWE record

Dominik Mysterio lost his debut match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. One week later, he teamed with Rey Mysterio to pick up a victory over Rollins and Murphy at Payback.

Since then, Dominik Mysterio has lost two more matches against Rollins, while he won his first WWE singles match against Murphy on RAW in September.

Dominik Mysterio has not competed in a match on SmackDown since he moved to the brand in the 2020 WWE Draft. His only match in recent weeks came at Survivor Series, where he featured in the kickoff show Battle Royal.