John Cena Sr. thinks Vince McMahon should have fired Sasha Banks

John Cena’s father believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon should have fired Sasha Banks when she requested her release from WWE in April 2019.

Banks and Bayley lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship to The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 35. The current SmackDown Women’s Champion asked to leave WWE after the event, but McMahon gave her 30 days to consider her options instead. Following a four-month break, Banks returned to WWE television in August 2019.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena Sr. gave his honest opinion on several modern-day WWE topics. Regarding Banks’ attempt to leave in 2019, he said he would have fired her if he was in McMahon’s position:

"If she refused to do the job [lose a match] or does the job and then says, ‘I’m gonna quit,’ in the words of the great Vince McMahon, I would say, ‘You don’t have to quit, you’re fired.’"

"You know what, let me put it to you this way. Vince is a very intelligent man, he’s not where he is by being a fool. To give her what he gave her, that extension on time [additional time off after the 30-day agreement], says a lot about the man recognizing the talent."

You say you wanna own your life, then wake up and take your own advice. pic.twitter.com/HHRi6oF68L — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 11, 2020

John Cena Sr. clarified that he likes Sasha Banks and he does not mean to offend her. However, on this particular issue, he felt she should have handled things a lot differently.

John Cena Sr. tells Sasha Banks to "get out of the sandbox"

Sasha Banks is currently involved in a storyline with Bianca Belair

Vince McMahon has the final say on WWE storyline developments and Superstars’ match outcomes. This has led to WWE’s on-screen product jokingly being referred to as “Vince McMahon’s sandbox.”

John Cena Sr. added that McMahon should have thrown Sasha Banks “out of the sandbox” to make room for other women on the roster.

Sasha Banks is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11. She also has to defend the title against Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown next week.

Two days later, Banks will join forces with Belair to challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Fastlane.

