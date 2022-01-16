"It's a thing that gets people excited" – John Cena teases exciting character change in WWE

Former WWE Champion John Cena recently talked about the possibility of bringing back his Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick.

Shortly after being called up to WWE's main roster, Cena adopted the persona of Doctor of Thuganomics, a rapper who cut promos by rhyming and had a penchant for backward baseball caps and jerseys.

The gimmick resonated with the hip-hop generation of the 2000s and attracted a huge fan base, making the 16-time world champion the biggest superstar to come out of The Ruthless Aggression Era.

Speaking in an interview with Pardon My Take about the gimmick, John Cena didn’t rule out the possibility of the return of the character:

“Over the years, you’ve actually seen more of the good [version of] ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ than over the past 10 years. The appearance in the Firefly Funhouse match, the appearance at WrestleMania with Elias. It’s almost like that character has taken on a sense of nostalgia itself. So when it shows up, it’s a thing that gets people excited. So, never say never.” (H/T- sescoops)

The Dr. of Thuganomics was last seen in action at Cena's Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 36.

John Cena revealed why he dropped the Doctor of Thugnamics gimmick in WWE

During that second episode of The Ruthless Aggression documentary series, the 16-time world champion revealed why he dropped the Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick in favor of a more family-friendly Cena.

In the documentary, John Cena revealed that the persona of 'Dr. of Thuganomics' attracted many, but after a few months, his fan base changed. With WWE attracting more kids and families in the 2000s, The Hustle Loyalty Respect soldier decided to adapt to that audience.

John Cena was last seen in WWE at SummerSlam when he lost to Roman Reigns. He's a legend and will always be treated as such, regardless of what gimmick he's portraying. We saw with Edge and his Brood persona that fans lap up nostalgia acts, and bringing the Doctor of Thuganomics will be welcomed.

