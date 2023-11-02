John Cena is WWE's second highest merch seller behind top star; Roman Reigns isn't even in the top five

A current WWE Superstar has topped the merch sales for the month of October, with Roman Reigns not even making the top five.

Reigns hasn't made many appearances for WWE since his win over Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. At Crown Jewel, he will take on LA Knight in an Undisputed WWE Universal title match.

Knight has been white-hot for months on end at this point. As per Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, Knight is WWE's top merch seller for the month of October. He is followed by WWE Legend John Cena and current top star Cody Rhodes. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns secured the sixth spot on the list. Check out the list below:

LA Knight John Cena Cody Rhodes Stone Cold Steve Austin Jey Uso Roman Reigns Rhea Ripley nWo Eddie Guerrero Scott Hall

LA Knight believes everybody is sick of Roman Reigns' title reign

Reigns recently completed 1100 days as the Undisputed Universal Champion. His legendary run as WWE's final boss is still going strong, three years after it kicked off, and there are many fans who aren't happy with it.

On the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump, LA Knight opened up about Reigns' run as the champion and didn't mince his words one bit:

"I’m gonna tell you my assessment. My assessment is everybody is sick of that. Here’s a guy, he’s got about one title defense every three, four months? Four defenses a year, and we’re celebrating the fact that he’s been champion for 1,200 days? You got to be kidding me. 1,200 days, as impressive as that is, can come to a real quick halt when you find yourself on the business end of a BFT, and that’s what I think we’re gonna find at Crown Jewel. But look, you talk about the tyranny of this. This revolution is gonna walk in and release everybody from that tyranny with a new WWE Champion." [H/T: Fightful]

On November 4, 2023, LA Knight will finally get an opportunity to dethrone the Tribal Chief and end his iconic run. Only time will tell if Knight puts an end to Reigns' title reign and leaves Saudi Arabia with the gold.

Drop your reactions to LA Knight being WWE's biggest merch seller at the moment!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think