Top WWE star reportedly labels John Laurinaitis as "the biggest snake in the business"

A current WWE Superstar, whose name is still unknown, seemingly called former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis the biggest snake in pro wrestling.

Laurinaitis' run in WWE began in 2001 when he joined the company from WCW. He held several roles backstage, including that of a producer and talent relations head. He was re-appointed as head of talent relations last year, but was released on August 8th 2022.

In a recent report, Fightful Select disclosed that a top star in the company called him “the biggest snake in the business,” and that many superstars are glad that they do not have to work with him anymore. But no names were revealed in the report.

Sean Ross Sapp also tweeted:

"John Laurinaitis has in fact been terminated by WWE. Fightful can confirm the PWInsider report from today. Still, he appeared on internal mailing lists as of last night. I'll have more on that and the termination on http://FightfulSelect.com today."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Still, he appeared on internal mailing lists as of last night. I'll have more on that and the termination on John Laurinaitis has in fact been terminated by WWE. Fightful can confirm the PWInsider report from today.Still, he appeared on internal mailing lists as of last night. I'll have more on that and the termination on FightfulSelect.com today John Laurinaitis has in fact been terminated by WWE. Fightful can confirm the PWInsider report from today.Still, he appeared on internal mailing lists as of last night. I'll have more on that and the termination on FightfulSelect.com today

Laurinaitis was placed under administrative leave by the board of directors after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. Vince McMahon retired from the company last month, and Laurinaitis was seen as one of his most trusted lieutenants.

Former WWE star claims Laurinaitis threatened to fire him every week

Two-time tag team champion Rene Dupree recently revealed that Laurinaitis warned him time and again that he would fire him.

“Johnny was always a pain in my a**, man, threatening to fire me every other week, ‘I could fire you, Rene. I could fire you, Rene,’ and then the next week he’d be cool, and then the next week he’d be a prick. I just got so sick of f**king even looking at the guy,” said Dupree.

Dupree was even willing to return to the company, but Laurinaitis did not respond to his calls. The former star is confident that there are more allegations and stories against the former WWE executive that will eventually come out in the open.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria