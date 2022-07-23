John Laurinaitis is reportedly out of WWE; 14-time World Champion steps in as new EVP of Talent Relations

WWE recently announced that Triple H will be the new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, a post previously held by John Laurinaitis.

Laurinaitis was impacted when a Special Committee of Board Members was appointed to investigate the alleged misconduct case involving him and Vince McMahon. The 59-year-old was placed on administrative leave and made to stay away from the company.

Fightful Select reported that Triple H moving into the role signaled the confirmation that Laurinaitis is done with the company. While both he and McMahon are being investigated for misconduct, The allegations were blown out of proportion when the Wall Street Journal revealed that Mr. McMahon had paid off $12 million to four women in hush money over the years.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



Now on



- His new role

- Talent reacts

- Johnny Ace ramifications

- How Bruce Prichard is affected

- NXT

- Smackdown tonight

- Way more Lots of news on Triple H back in talent relationsNow on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers!- His new role- Talent reacts- Johnny Ace ramifications- How Bruce Prichard is affected- NXT- Smackdown tonight- Way more Lots of news on Triple H back in talent relationsNow on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers!- His new role- Talent reacts- Johnny Ace ramifications- How Bruce Prichard is affected- NXT- Smackdown tonight- Way more https://t.co/VIj0du7boI

Fightful also mentioned in the report that the talent was in a celebratory mood after Laurinaitis' ouster, with one of them calling him a "snake."

Bruce Prichard was the interim Head of Talent Relations for WWE

Mr. McMahon stepped back from his role as Chairman and CEO of the company while retaining some of his responsibilities as part of the creative team. Laurinaitis, on the other hand, has not been a part of WWE since the investigations started.

In his absence, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news that the Executive Director of RAW, SmackDown Bruce Prichard, stepped in as the interim Head of Talent Relations. With The Game stepping in as EVP, Prichard will return to his normal duties as part of the creative team.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave. Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave.

It is almost certain that fans have seen the last of John Laurinaitis. With Triple H in-charge, it will be interesting to the new direction of the product.

Do you think The Game returning as EVP is good news for WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see Triple H step into the new role? Yes No 31 votes so far