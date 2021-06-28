"Things never really go the way you expect" -John Morrison on returning to WWE and recently qualifying for Money in the Bank

When John Morrison departed WWE in 2012, the WWE Universe expected it to be a short-term thing and that he would return in a few months to feud with The Miz. Unfortunately, things didn't go that way, and Morrison was gone from the company for seven years.

John Morrison recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things WWE. When Morrison was asked how he felt his WWE return had gone so far, he said things in wrestling never really go the way you expect them to.

"In wrestling, things never really go the way you expect," John Morrison admitted. "I was really excited to come back and work with Miz. In the Chronicle documentary that talks about my return, Dolph Ziggler is walking toward me while cameras are following. All I did for my debut was open the door and say, 'I’m sorry. Miz doesn’t feel like talking right now.' Ziggler gives me a high five after and says, 'Sweet debut bro.' Did that go how I expected? No. Everybody thinks of ideas on the basis they see themselves as main event guys. I certainly do. But since have things go the way I liked? Definitely, yes."

Check out my interview with @TheRealMorrison where he gushes about best friend @mikethemiz, reveals what word @FrankyMonetWWE hates the most, drops a #JohnnyDripDrip rap and more: https://t.co/90lQRWzUHE #WWERaw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 25, 2021

John Morrison will compete in the 2021 Money in the Bank match

Recently John Morrison got a surprising victory over Randy Orton on WWE RAW. By winning that match, Morrison qualified for this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. When asked what his mindset was at this stage of his WWE career, Morrison feels he's just entering his prime.

"There is excitement," John Morrison said. "This is why I came back. When I left, I feel like I was a pretty good pro wrestler. When I was gone, I realized I had a lot to learn. Since I’ve been able to push myself physically and feel like I’m still in my prime or a year away from my prime. In pro wrestling, you’re in-ring IQ, body movement, instincts, and all that determines your prime. For me, I feel like it’s right around the corner. It’s right now. Getting the chance to progress on WWE TV in front of the WWE Universe. This is why I do what I do."

Are you enjoying John Morrison's current run in WWE? Do you think he has a chance to win the Money in the Bank briefcase? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush