John Morrison reveals why he left WWE in 2011

John Morrison and The Miz have been an exciting act of SmackDown this year and the duo are currently feuding with Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery. The Miz clearly has his eyes set on Otis' Money In The Bank contract.

John Morrison on why he left WWE in 2011

John Morrison was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and during the interview, spoke about why he chose to leave WWE in 2011:

When I first left WWE, I thought I was going to be back in a year or two. I left because I wanted to make a movie. Not just be in a movie, but I’m a film major. I went to UC Davis. That’s what I studied in school so I wanted to do the whole process. I wanted to write it, produce it, star in it and when I left I thought that was going to take a year or two. Nope.

John Morrison also spoke about talking to Mark Carrano about a WWE return in 2016-17. Carrano told Morrison that if he signed with Lucha Underground, a WWE return could be unlikely:

The whole process from coming up with the idea to the release was five years. I had always intended to go back to WWE. As the years went by, I kept in touch and I was never on bad terms with anyone. In 2016 or 2017, I had a conversation with Mark Carrano and he said ‘we would love to have you back, but if you sign again with Lucha Underground, it’s probably not going to happen.’ H/T: WrestleTalk

John Morrison went on to say that despite this, he chose to renew his contract with Lucha Underground simply because he was still in the process of filming his movie, Boone. Morrison then spoke about how excited he was when he contacted Vince McMahon and Mark Carrano about a return and they were interested.

Morrison ended up returning to WWE earlier this year on the January 3rd episode of SmackDown and is currently aligned with The Miz.