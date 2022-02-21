John Morrison reveals his new ring name following WWE release

John Morrison has yet another new name following his WWE departure.

Last night at AAA: Rey De Reyes in Veracruz, Mexico, former WWE Superstar John Morrison made his return to the ring in the main event of the show to challenge Hijo Del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. Morrison is now going under the name "John Superstar".

Unfortunately, John Superstar was unsuccessful in capturing the AAA Mega Championship, losing the match after taking a reverse 450 splash from Vikingo.

luchablog @luchablog John Hennigan is now John Superstar. John Hennigan is now John Superstar.

John Morrison has gone through many name changes

A name change is not uncommon for Morrison, who has gone through several during his professional wrestling career. The former Intercontinental Champion has gone by Johnny Blaze, Johnny Nitro, Johnny Mundo, and many other names.

It's unknown at this time if the current name change was a one-off for the event at AAA or if this will be his new name going forward outside of WWE.

Regarding speculation from the WWE Universe that Morrison could return to the company to team with The Miz to face Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania after he retweeted The Miz's promo on Twitter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed that's not the case.

Sapp went as far as to state that Morrison was never considered or discussed for the spot as The Miz's tag team partner at WrestleMania this year.

With John Superstar free and clear of his 90-day non-compete, there should be no shortage of interest from other companies when it comes to acquiring his services inside the squared circle.

Will he be content just wrestling in AAA for now, or will he show up in another promotion sooner rather than later? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of the latest name change for Morrison? Which company would you like to see John Superstar end up in next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the name John Superstar? Yes No 1 votes so far