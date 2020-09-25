John Morrison reveals the risks he took during his WrestleMania 36 match

John Morrison returned to the WWE earlier this year in January. Since his return, Morrison has aligned himself with his former Tag Team partner, The Miz. As a Tag Team, The Miz and John Morisson immediately went after the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, winning the Belts and defending them at WrestleMania 36.

John Morrison at WrestleMania 36

After beating The New Day for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Super ShowDown earlier this year, John Morrison and The Miz defend the Titles against The New Day and The Uso at WrestleMania 36. But due to The Miz falling sick ahead of WrestleMania 36, John Morrison defended the Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Big E and Jimmy Uso.

In a recent interview on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison spoke about his WWE return, his current run, and the match in which he retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 36.

“I still feel like I have a chip on my shoulder with something to prove, but especially during that match. I felt like I had a chip on my shoulder with stuff to prove. Everything worked out for me that time. I don’t necessarily like playing it safe – I like taking chances. And there’s a couple of chances I took in that match that could’ve gone wrong. The rope walk for example – it’s a really big risk because I’m not 100 percent on that. I’d say I’m like 50/50. But I’m glad I took that chance, and I’m glad it paid off. The spiral tap out of the corner onto Uso on the ladder – there’s a lot of things in that match that felt good because I was flying really close to the sun, so to speak. Close enough that like if I had gotten burned and I would’ve fallen and it would’ve hurt and been awkward and I didn’t know necessarily that I was gonna be able to do some of the things that I tried. And they all worked.” (h/t 411mania.com)