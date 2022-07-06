John Morrison set to face former female WWE Superstar in a unique intergender tag team match

Lucha Libre AAA has confirmed that John Morrison will face his wife Taya Valkyrie in an intergender tag team match. The bout will take place at the Ring Rock StAAArs event on September 10th.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion will be teaming up with Christi Jaynes to compete under the name of Johnny Caballero. Whereas, Valkyrie will team up with the high-flying Laredo Kid.

Interestingly enough, Morrison and Valkyrie are currently married to each other but will be standing across the ring from one another.

Check out the announcement from Lucha Libre AAA below:

Morrison has enjoyed a well-renowned career in WWE where he won the Intercontinental Title on three separate occasions. He is also a former multi-time tag team champion, as he mostly teamed up with The Miz in the company.

Whereas his wife, Valkyrie, had a brief stint in WWE where she competed under the moniker of Franky Monet. Unfortunately, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion was released in 2021, the same year she was initially signed.

John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie have enjoyed a lot of success in recent months

In recent months, John Morrison has competed under several notable promotions, including AEW. He made his debut for Tony Khan's company after being unveiled as Samoa Joe's surprise opponent on an episode of Dynamite.

In AEW, Morrison competes under the name Johnny Elite. He recently lost to Miro upon the former TNT Champion's return. He does, however, hold a win over Marq Quen, whom he defeated on AEW Dark.

Morrison also teamed up with Matt Hardy at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana. The duo lost to Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

Taya Valkyrie, meanwhile, has found massive success since being let go by WWE. She is currently the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and one-half of the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Rosemary. She is also the inaugural MLW Women's Featherweight Champion and the inaugural XPW Women's Champion.

