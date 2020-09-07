John Morrison made his return to WWE late last year. Since his return, John Morrison has aligned himself with The Miz. Together, the duo won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship from the New Day earlier this year at WWE Super ShowDown. Their reign as Champions came to an end after 50 days when The Miz lost a Triple Threat Match against Big E and Jey Uso.

John Morrison criticizes WWE's booking of Otis

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, John Morrison stole Otis' Money In The Bank briefcase and fled with it. Later during the show, Otis revealed that he doesn't keep the contract in the briefcase but his lunch box.

When John Morrison opened the Money In The Bank briefcase, he didn't find the contract. The former Intercontinental Champion found a stapler, some string and a sandwich. Otis certainly got the better of John Morrison that night.

WWE, on its Twitter handle, recapped the moment and John Morrison took a cheeky shot at the way WWE booked Otis' win at Money In The Bank in May.

At least I climbed a ladder this year 😎 — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) September 7, 2020

Morrison saying that he climbed a ladder is a subtle dig at Otis winning the Money In The Bank briefcase without climbing the ladder. At the Money In The Bank PPV, Otis overcame five other WWE Superstars when he won the Men's Money In the Bank briefcase.

Towards the end of the match, AJ Styles and King Corbin were at the top off the ladder with the briefcase unhooked and in their hands. While the two were fighting for the briefcase, Elias returned and hit Corbin in the back with a guitar. The briefcase then flew out of Corbin and Styles' hands and into Otis' declaring him the winner.

Otis is yet to cash-in the Money In The Bank briefcase. WWE has reportedly planned the cash-in many times, but none of those plans have come to fruition. The time it looked like Otis would cash-in the briefcase was on the episode of WWE SmackDown following MITB.

After Otis and Braun Strowman won their Tag Team Match against The Miz and John Morrison that night, Otis hinted at blindsiding Strowman. But he didn't, and he has been away from the Championship ever since.