WWE Main Event Spoilers: John Morrison teams up with former rival; ex-Cruiserweight Champions collide

WWE Main Event, featuring stars like John Morrison, Angel Garza, and Drew Gulak, was taped before this week's RAW. We have spoilers for the event's results, so please read ahead at your own risk.

WWE Main Event airs exclusively on WWE Network on Thursday and usually features lower-level and less utilized talents from the current roster.

Without further ado, let's dive into the results.

Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

The two former WWE Cruiserweight champions went head-to-head in an entertaining high-flying bout during Main Event. In a fan-pleasing moment, it was Gulak who came out on top.

Result: Drew Gulak def. Akira Tozawa.

John Morrison and Ricochet vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

While John Morrison and Ricochet have been across the ring from each other on numerous occasions, this week's Main Event was the first time they have ever teamed up together to take on Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

The history between Morrison and Ricochet dates back to their Lucha Underground days, where the two superstars faced each other in some of the most thrilling matches. The Guru of Greatness, at that time, went by the name of Johnny Mundo, while Ricochet wrestled as a masked wrestler and was known as Prince Puma.

Dandy Orton @TheShiniestDan2 Lucha Underground

Season 1 Episode 32:

"All Night Long"Johnny Mundo vs Prince Puma (W) (IronMan) for the Lucha Underground World Championship-This was a really good match, I loved the concept & the match never got boring which was great

-Alberto El Patron returned as well Lucha Underground

Season 1 Episode 32:

"All Night Long"Johnny Mundo vs Prince Puma (W) (IronMan) for the Lucha Underground World Championship-This was a really good match, I loved the concept & the match never got boring which was great

-Alberto El Patron returned as well https://t.co/aiFuDf63Qn

The high-flying duo have some of the best in-ring chemistry ever seen, and their singles matches on RAW this year have showcased no less. The duo squared off against each other three times on WWE's Red Brand, with their Falls Count Anywhere match back in July being an instant classic.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Best thing all night. If they put any effort into Ricochet like they did in NXT, they would have a superstar on their hands #WWERaw Best thing all night. If they put any effort into Ricochet like they did in NXT, they would have a superstar on their hands #WWERaw https://t.co/BLl4jP0hMe

Also Read

However, the two were unable to recreate the same magic when on the same side during Main Event, as they came up short against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Result: Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo def. Ricochet and John Morrison

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry