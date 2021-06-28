"He is one of my best friends" - John Morrison on working with The Miz and the nature of their "improv" promos

John Morrison and The Miz have been inseparable since Morrison's return to WWE in 2019. Even with The Miz currently sidelined with an injury, the A-Lister has remained at Morrison's side on WWE RAW.

John Morrison recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things WWE. When his relationship with The Miz was brought up, Morrison put over just how much he loves working with one of his best friends on a weekly basis.

"I really love working with The Miz," John Morrison said. "He is a great tag partner and wrestler. But, most importantly, he is one of my best friends. One of the people who were there for me when I was gone for the past eight years. I can call him and talk. Now that I’m back, nothing has changed. The chemistry we have on camera is based on authenticity. A lot of times in entertainment that’s not how it is. With Miz and me, we’re best friends off cameras, so it’s easy to show on camera."

Check out my interview with @TheRealMorrison where he gushes about best friend @mikethemiz, reveals what word @FrankyMonetWWE hates the most, drops a #JohnnyDripDrip rap and more: https://t.co/90lQRWzUHE #WWERaw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 25, 2021

John Morrison credits improve and collaborations for his and The Miz's promos

The Miz and John Morrison are known for their whacky promos. Whether it's on The Dirt Sheet or Miz TV, the two men often say things you wouldn't hear from anyone else in the company. Morrison credits that to improv work and collaboration with others backstage.

"Sometimes it’s improv, but I would call it more collaborative," John Morrison revealed. "We’re not going to talk or say anything without producers, agents, writers, Vince. As soon as we get anything, we read it and talk to each other. We may say, 'These lines are crap. Let’s fix it the best way we can and then go talk to them about our fixes.' It’s not good to be thrown into an office and just say something is garbage. You may say, 'You know what I like better is this other option.' We constantly do that. A writer or Vince may agree and say, 'This is better. But you know what would be even better? This.' It then evolves…Also, something that is lost on so many people is it takes a lot of courage to be vulnerable and be affected by something. Just being cognizant about that, which I wasn’t during the first run. Doing improv and saying things. We are having fun, but we also work really hard on the promos. Everything you see on TV, it’s a process."

Do you enjoy seeing John Morrison team with The Miz on WWE RAW? What are your thoughts on the promos that the two men do? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush