AEW star John Silver opens up about 'awful' WWE work environment

In a recent interview on The Angle Podcast, John Silver shared what it was like working with WWE. He spoke about how difficult and awful it was working with the company.

AEW star John Silver is currently having the time of his life representing the Dark Order on AEW. However, before he signed with the company, he had a few brief stints with WWE. He worked with the company in 2012, 2018 and 2019.

John Silver had three stints with WWE back in 2012, 2018 and 2019. He performed in three matches, all of which were squash matches. The first in 2012 was a two-on-one handicap match against Ryback. The second was an episode of NXT in 2018 where he was crushed by Lars Sullivan. In his last appearance, he teamed up with fellow Dark Order member Alex Reynolds to take on Heavy Machinery in 2019.

Silver described his experiences with WWE and also spoke about how things are different in AEW.

"It’s not a good feeling even though you’re happy to do it. There are plenty of people who are nice, but there’s also plenty that won’t even look at you. Like you better not even go near them. Like don’t contact them or they’ll bury you. It’s a little too much. In AEW, I like when people come up to me and say who they are and introduce themselves. You’re walking on eggshells constantly in WWE, and it’s really not a fun thing to do besides eat their catering. Doing extra work was awful there," said John Silver.

John Silver's last match was for the AEW TNT Championship

John Silver has not been seen in an AEW ring for quite some time. His last appearance was on the 24th of March 2021, where he challenged Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship.

Silver lost the match, and to make things worse, he got injured during the match. He dislocated his shoulder but luckily did not require surgery.

Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know. — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 25, 2021

He is expected to return soon and could even challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship once again.