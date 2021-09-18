"Vince and Linda were not on the flight" – former WWE commentator points out major plot hole in Dark Side of the Ring episode

The latest episode of Vice's Dark Side of the Ring continues to grab headlines in the wrestling world. This time Johnathan Coachman pointed out a discrepancy on the show.

The latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring details the harrowing events onboard the infamous 'Plane Ride from Hell.' Many wrestling fans and insiders believed the incidents on that particular flight were light-hearted ribs or 'wrestlers being wrestlers,' but the latest episode of Vice's documentary peels the layers off the series of events that took place.

The Coach took to Twitter to point out a glaring error on the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Coachman mentioned that Vince McMahon and his wife Linda were not on the flight. The former WWE commentator pointed out that he hadn't watched the episode, but did not recall Vince or Linda being onboard.

The show mentions that Vince and Linda were on the flight seated in the lounge area with Jim Ross and Terri Runnels. Coachman, however, recalled differently.

Jonathan Coachman @TheCoachrules Hey I have gotten so many questions about the “flight from hell” episode on dark side of the ring. Haven’t seen it yet. But someone just told me that is said Vince and Linda were on the flight. That is absolutely FALSE if that is what they said. They were NOT On the flight. Hey I have gotten so many questions about the “flight from hell” episode on dark side of the ring. Haven’t seen it yet. But someone just told me that is said Vince and Linda were on the flight. That is absolutely FALSE if that is what they said. They were NOT On the flight.

Coachman created a stir with fans who watched Dark Side of the Ring

After the tweet, several fans responded to The Coach trying to clarify what the show's producers meant. This led to another back and forth between Coachman and the fans.

Jonathan Coachman @TheCoachrules Everyone is Fred @EveryoneisFred nope that's not why they were delayed, They were delayed out of Connecticut I believe a weather delay, Coach are you giving them excuses too? twitter.com/TheCoachrules/… nope that's not why they were delayed, They were delayed out of Connecticut I believe a weather delay, Coach are you giving them excuses too? twitter.com/TheCoachrules/… Lol. Again your facts are wrong. We were delayed out of London. As I explained the plane at too many people in it. It was a charter. We landed in Ct at 7am. They had only 1 person at customs so it took forever to get through. Excuses for who fred? I don’t have a dog in this fight twitter.com/everyoneisfred… Lol. Again your facts are wrong. We were delayed out of London. As I explained the plane at too many people in it. It was a charter. We landed in Ct at 7am. They had only 1 person at customs so it took forever to get through. Excuses for who fred? I don’t have a dog in this fight twitter.com/everyoneisfred…

Jonathan Coachman @TheCoachrules KC @kclilback @TheCoachrules Lol. I think everyone mixes up the flight that Vince kept trying to take Kurt Angle down with the “plane ride from hell “. @TheCoachrules Lol. I think everyone mixes up the flight that Vince kept trying to take Kurt Angle down with the “plane ride from hell “. Of course they do. I was in every trip to Europe for 9 years. twitter.com/kclilback/stat… Of course they do. I was in every trip to Europe for 9 years. twitter.com/kclilback/stat…

The eighth episode of season three of Vice's docuseries is one of the most polarizing episodes in all three seasons. The episode has had far-reaching effects, with stars like Tommy Dreamer and Ric Flair receiving backlash from fans. IMPACT Wrestling also suspended ECW original Tommy Dreamer hours after the episode aired.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addresses the Ric Flair controversy from Dark Side of the Ring here.

