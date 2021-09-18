"Vince and Linda were not on the flight" – former WWE commentator points out major plot hole in Dark Side of the Ring episode

The latest episode of Vice's Dark Side of the Ring continues to grab headlines in the wrestling world. This time Johnathan Coachman pointed out a discrepancy on the show.
The latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring details the harrowing events onboard the infamous 'Plane Ride from Hell.' Many wrestling fans and insiders believed the incidents on that particular flight were light-hearted ribs or 'wrestlers being wrestlers,' but the latest episode of Vice's documentary peels the layers off the series of events that took place.
The Coach took to Twitter to point out a glaring error on the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Coachman mentioned that Vince McMahon and his wife Linda were not on the flight. The former WWE commentator pointed out that he hadn't watched the episode, but did not recall Vince or Linda being onboard.
The show mentions that Vince and Linda were on the flight seated in the lounge area with Jim Ross and Terri Runnels. Coachman, however, recalled differently.
Coachman created a stir with fans who watched Dark Side of the Ring
After the tweet, several fans responded to The Coach trying to clarify what the show's producers meant. This led to another back and forth between Coachman and the fans.
The eighth episode of season three of Vice's docuseries is one of the most polarizing episodes in all three seasons. The episode has had far-reaching effects, with stars like Tommy Dreamer and Ric Flair receiving backlash from fans. IMPACT Wrestling also suspended ECW original Tommy Dreamer hours after the episode aired.
