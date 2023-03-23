Johnny Gargano on 37-year-old RAW star's potential WWE return 

Johnny Gargano has provided WWE fans with an update on RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa's ongoing injury rehabilitation.

Ciampa has not wrestled a match since facing Bobby Lashley at a house show last September. Following the contest, the 37-year-old underwent hip surgery and is currently sidelined from active competition.

Tommaso Ciampa's old tag team partner, Johnny Gargano, was recently asked by Catch Club for an update on the former NXT Champion's condition. In response, Gargano said:

"He’s currently rehabbing, he’s trying to get back. He’s one of the toughest, most resilient guys I’ve ever met. And what he’s had to put his body through to do this is so inspirational. I was back there and obviously, I’ve known him for a long time. I’ve been side by side with him, basically for our whole journey to get here." Gargano added: "But he’s doing well, he’s in good spirits and he hopes he’ll be back soon." (H/T EWrestling News)

Check out the full interview below:

After performing for many years on WWE's third brand, NXT, Gargano and Ciampa now find themselves on the star-studded Monday Night RAW roster.

Johnny Gargano is ready to face off against a young WWE star

After more than a year away from NXT, Johnny Wrestling recently made a surprise return to his former stomping grounds. He is currently feuding with the brand's loudmouth, Grayson Waller.

Following their recent confrontation, WWE executive Shawn Michaels announced that Gargano and Waller would face off at NXT's biggest show of the year, Stand & Deliver 2023.

Johnny Gargano added further fuel to his rivalry with Waller this past Tuesday on NXT as he challenged the latter to an unsanctioned match. Fans will have to wait and see which star will reign supreme at the high-profile event.

Who will leave Stand & Deliver with the victory? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

