Video: Johnny Gargano gives important update about his WWE future after NXT WarGames

Guess we will have to wait until this week's NXT 2.0 to know if the men's WarGames match was Johnny Gargano's last outing in WWE. In a new video that emerged after the show, the former NXT Champion promised to "explain everything" on the upcoming episode of WWE's third brand.

Gargano's contract status was one of the major talking points heading into tonight's NXT WarGames. He had signed a mini-extension just to get to the show before his deal expired.

With that extension, Johnny Wrestling's last day with WWE provided he doesn't sign a new contract before then, will be December 10th.

After the WarGames event, Johnny Gargano opened up to the crowd and said he would provide them with an update about what's next for him.

"Candice [LaRae, Gargano's wife] is going to be really upset that I just blew our undefeated streak, our WarGames record in our house, so I mean that's... I'm in trouble when I get home. Trust me, guys."

"You guys are saying 'thank you' to me when, really, I want to say 'thank you' to all of you. Without all you, there wouldn't be a Johnny Wrestling, and that's true. You guys know I love you right back. But, with that love, I am an open book to you guys, and I'm always 100% honest and 100% authentic with you. Because I feel like you guys aren't just fans, we've know each other for such a long time, you guys are like my family. This is like my family. "

"And, right now, I'm beat up, I'm sore, I'm tired, I've got a lot on my mind. But, I want to tell you guys everything and will tell you guys everything this Tuesday night. OK? Thank you. And we'll come right back here Tuesday night and I'm gonna tell you guys everything, OK?" said Johnny Gargano.

You can watch the full video below:

Latest update on Johnny Gargano suggests he is yet to sign a new deal with WWE

Just before WarGames got underway, Fightful provided a new update on the status of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly.

The report suggested that both men were offered new deals, but they were yet to agree on them. The update also stated that WWE has made it clear to both men that they do wish to retain their services. However, there is a belief in the company that both men could leave.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano



@CandiceLerae has been in every Women's War Games match.. and for obvious reasons she's unable to compete this year.. but I wanted to make sure she still found a way in the cage with me tonight. ❤️ Found the perfect pair of socks for #NXTWarGames tonight!@CandiceLerae has been in every Women's War Games match.. and for obvious reasons she's unable to compete this year.. but I wanted to make sure she still found a way in the cage with me tonight. ❤️ Found the perfect pair of socks for #NXTWarGames tonight!@CandiceLerae has been in every Women's War Games match.. and for obvious reasons she's unable to compete this year.. but I wanted to make sure she still found a way in the cage with me tonight. ❤️ https://t.co/YZ8Gt6TVrP

Also Read Article Continues below

Tuesday's episode of NXT 2.0 will surely give us more clarity into Johnny Gargano's situation, and fans will be eager to hear from him.

Edited by Alan John