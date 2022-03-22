Johnny Gargano announces his first appearance since leaving WWE 

Johnny Gargano has been confirmed to appear at this year's WrestleCon during WrestleMania 38 weekend. It will be the former WWE NXT Champion's first post-WWE appearance.

Gargano's WWE contract expired in late 2021 and he chose not to renew it. On his final NXT appearance, Gargano was attacked by Grayson Waller while he was cutting a farewell promo.

Talking about WrestleCon, Gargano took to Twitter to reveal his presence and stated that he is excited to meet fans in Dallas.

Doing signings at Axxess was one of my favorite parts of Wrestlemania weekend (so much so that I would always ask to do extra sessions if someone couldn't do it) Believe it or not.. I've never done a @wrestlecon! So it felt like a good time.. Excited to see all of you in Dallas!

Johnny Gargano won several titles during his time in WWE NXT

Johnny Wrestling was known for his work as a tag team superstar alongside Tommaso Ciampa during his initial NXT days. Together, the duo were known as DIY and captured the NXT Tag Team Championships once.

Gargano and Ciampa also had one of the most memorable feuds in recent WWE history. The two men faced each other in numerous unforgettable matches on the black-and-gold version of NXT.

Gargano himself is a former NXT Champion, and it was during his singles run that he captured the NXT North American Championship on three different occasions. During Gargano's final run on NXT, he mostly worked as a heel and also formed the faction known as The Way.

The group consisted of Johnny Gargano's wife Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Austin Theory. Theory was later replaced in the group by Dexter Lumis.

